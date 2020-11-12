LeT operative arrested in Karnataka, to be brought to Kolkata for probe: NIA

In the same case, an accused who was arrested earlier has already been named in the chargesheet against one Tania Parvin, filed on September 10 in Kolkata.

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Karnataka in connection with an ongoing probe. The accused was identified as Sayyad M Idris (28). He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand, sources in NIA, Kolkata, said.

“The probe was initiated in West Bengal and an FIR was registered at Baduria police station on March 18, pertaining to Pakistan-based handlers belonging to terrorist outfit LeT using various social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youths for sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting and advocating unlawful activities,” read a statement issued by the NIA.

Sources claimed that the arrested accused was part of several social media groups run by Pakistani-based LeT handlers in their effort to “recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT” and for furthering terrorist activities. The accused will be produced before a court in Karnataka and will then be taken to Kolkata.

In the same case, an accused who was arrested earlier has already been named in the chargesheet against one Tania Parvin, filed on September 10 in Kolkata. Tania, a resident of North 24 Parganas district, had allegedly converted to Islam after being “radicalised”, sources said. She was arrested by the West Bengal police, following which the NIA took over the investigation.

She was arrested on March 17 from her residence in Malayapur village, which is on the Bengal-Bangladesh border. According to the sources, Tania was using a WhatsApp number of Pakistan. She was also part of several groups and had many accounts on social media sites, they added.

