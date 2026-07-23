A film-style “kidnapping” to get back the money loaned to a person ended in the arrest of six persons in Nadia district of West Bengal. According to Bidhannagar Police, 39-year-old Ankan Saha, an IT employee, had borrowed Rs 78 lakh from several persons, but was not returning the money to the lenders, despite repeated reminders.
On Tuesday evening, Saha was kidnapped from in front of the RDB building in Sector V in Salt Lake. After wrapping up his work, Saha was trying to start his motorbike parked in front of the RDB building when a white Scorpio SUV stopped right in front of him. A group of young men got out of the vehicle, surrounded him and before he could understand anything, they started beating him up. When he tried to resist, the men forcibly pulled Saha inside the SUV and whisked him away.
But an alert mall security staffer, who witnessed the abduction, promptly dialled 100 and informed the police. He also provided the registration number of the SUV.
Since the abduction took place during peak office hours, panic spread in the area.
A police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started examining CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the RDB building and the adjacent roads. The police identified the white Scorpio SUV and tracked down the owner and his mobile number. They began to track the location of the cellphone and within two hours, the police zeroed in on the SUV and rescued Saha from Haringhata in Nadia district.
“Saha had borrowed Rs 78 lakh from several lenders but was not repaying the money. With no sight of the money being returned, the group of six men, who had lent him the money, hatched a plan to abduct Saha to get back the money,” said a senior police officer.
The six arrested accused are claiming that they were the “victims” of Saha’s cheating and just wanted to get back their money.
Story continues below this ad
“There is a monetary dispute involved. We are probing the matter and also looking into why Saha had borrowed and from how many people,” the senior officer added.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More