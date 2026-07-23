Lenders’ plan to get back money lands them in jail for ‘filmy abduction’ of a techie

“There is a monetary dispute involved. We are probing the matter and also looking into why Saha had borrowed and from how many people,” the senior officer added.

A film-style “kidnapping” to get back the money loaned to a person ended in the arrest of six persons in Nadia district of West Bengal. According to Bidhannagar Police, 39-year-old Ankan Saha, an IT employee, had borrowed Rs 78 lakh from several persons, but was not returning the money to the lenders, despite repeated reminders.

On Tuesday evening, Saha was kidnapped from in front of the RDB building in Sector V in Salt Lake. After wrapping up his work, Saha was trying to start his motorbike parked in front of the RDB building when a white Scorpio SUV stopped right in front of him. A group of young men got out of the vehicle, surrounded him and before he could understand anything, they started beating him up. When he tried to resist, the men forcibly pulled Saha inside the SUV and whisked him away.