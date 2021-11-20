Legislation on MSP is next step: SKM leader

Hannan Mollah, the sole Bengal representative in Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement withdrawing the three laws but said this was just the beginning of the movement. The protest against the laws was spearheaded by SKM, a forum of around 40 farmer unions.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the CPM Politburo member said, “We had put forward two demands. One of them, total rollback of the three farm laws, has been met by the prime minister. We welcome the announcement. However, our struggle for a ‘Safed Kanoon’ or an MSP law, will continue. The contours of the movement will be decided during the SKM meeting on Sunday.” On plans to take the movement forward, he said the SKM, an umbrella organisation of 41 farmers’ unions, will hold its General Meeting on November 21, the coming Sunday, during which a decision in this regard will be taken.

“The National Commission on Farmers, chaired by Prof. M. S. Swaminathan, submitted a report which said till the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of a crop is raised to 150% of the cost of the production, farmer suicides will continue. Hence, we want a proper and transparent MSP law,” Mollah, a member of the SKM’s coordination committee, said.