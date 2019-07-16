Legal notice to BMC mayor over ‘graft’ claim against TMC councillor, wife

A TMC councillor and his wife have sent a legal notice to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta for allegedly making corruption charges against him.

TMC Councillor Subhas Basu and his wife Sharmistha Basu have sent the notice asking Dutta to tender his apology within three days or face a defamation suit. Dutta has allegedly hurled corruption charges against the TMC councillor in several WhatsApp groups.

“My wife and I have sent him a legal notice. Because for the past few days, he has been saying bad things against me. He also levelled baseless corruption charges against me to dent my reputation. We were forced to send him the notice and will file a defamation suit against him if he fails to apologise within three days,” said Basu, councillor of ward number 6 of Biddhannagar Municipal Corporation. The notice was sent Monday.

This comes days after Dutta filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging the no-confidence motion brought against him by 35 TMC councillors.

On July 8, as many as 35 TMC councillors sought a no-confidence motion against Dutta for indulging in anti-party activities and making anti-party statements. A special board meeting has been convened on July 18 where the councillors will vote to remove Dutta from his post.

In a bid to prepare his strategy to cope with the present situation, Dutta went to Calcutta High Court on Friday and filed the petition. Dutta said, “I am yet to receive a copy of the legal notice. I will only comment on this once I get it.”