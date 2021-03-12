Left’s draft manifesto promises to acquire land with consensus

According to the manifesto, land will be acquired after forming a consensus and compensation will be given to families who hand over land for projects.

The Left Front in its draft election manifesto for the Assembly polls on Thursday promised to set up a separate ministry for migrant workers, acquire land for projects after consensus and safeguard minority rights among other promises.

The CPI (M)-led Left Front, which ruled the state for a record 34 years, emphasised on several sectors such as agriculture, industries, health and employment generation.

According to the manifesto, land will be acquired after forming a consensus and compensation will be given to families who hand over land for projects. Sources in the party said this had been done keeping in view the “faulty” land acquisition of the erstwhile Left Front government in Singur and Nandigram. The anti land-acquisition movements in Singur and Nandigram by then Opposition leader Mamata Banerjee had resulted in the ouster of the Left Front government in 2011.



“This time we very clear about our views on land acquisition. If voted to power, land will not be taken forcefully. It will be taken only if consensus is reached among the people,” said a senior CPM leader on the condition of anonymity.

The manifesto also laid special focus on small and medium industries, government subsidy for less than 200 units of power consumption in households, enrollment of migrant workers from the state through a separate ministry, stipend of Rs 2,500 per worker who has lost job after closure of factories and minimum support price for farm produce.

However, the final election manifesto will be released jointly with its alliance partners Congress and newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF).

The Left Front also said it would work towards re-establishing democracy in the state and not implement “repressive laws” brought into force by the BJP, such as the ones on cow slaughter and ‘love jihad’.

The draft has been forwarded to the alliance partners, the front stated, maintaining that their views and opinions, too, would find a place in the final manifesto.



Claiming that the BJP and TMC were playing the communal card to polarise the state’s populace, the front said it would strictly abide by the principles of the Constitution, and ensure equal rights for all religions.