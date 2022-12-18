Left-wing extremism in region almost eliminated, efforts must sustain: Shah

Left Wing Extremism (LWE), infiltration, human trafficking, and trans-border smuggling were the key issues discussed at the 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Saturday. Among those who attended the meeting were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Odisha minister Pradeep Ama.

Shah said that Left-wing extremism has almost been eliminated from the country’s eastern region. “Efforts should be sustained as extremism should not re-emerge so that these states progress at par with other parts of the country,” he added.

Shah urged the states to create a district-level structure of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) to check the flow of narcotics. “The fight against drugs in the country is now at a crucial stage and there is a need to accelerate the campaign against drugs with the help of artificial intelligence,” he added.

Senior officials of the MHA and states were also present in the meeting.

“Creation of improvised obstacles in the hyper-sensitive stretches of India-Bangladesh border and illumination of dark patches were also highlighted in the meeting. The state governments were requested to coordinate with security agencies and improve the real-time information network against the Left-wing extremism,” sources said.

Shah said that in the last eight years, more than 1,000 issues were discussed in the zonal council meetings and 93% of them were resolved. “In eight years from 2006 to 2013, a total of six meetings of the zonal councils were held (an average of less than one meeting per year), but in the eight years since 2014, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 23 meetings (including today’s meeting) were held (an average of three meetings per year),” he said.

“The Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has done a lot of work for developing infrastructure in the eastern region. States of the region have a major share in the vision of Prime Minister Modi’s Gati Shakti Scheme, as he has always given thrust on the development of this region,” Shah said, adding, “in the next 25 years, during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, the region will play an important role in the development of India”.