Left stages sit-in in front of state election panel’s office

Left Front leaders staged a sit-in in front of the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) here on Monday, alleging vote rigging and violence in the civic polls to 108 local urban bodies the previous day. In other parts of the state, Left workers took out protest marches and at some places clashed with police.

State Left Front chairman Biman Bose, who was part of the sit-in, said, “The TMC is undermining the democratic rights of people. The Election Commission did nothing to ensure the rights of citizens.” Left leaders, including Bose and Rabin Deb, also submitted a memorandum to the SEC, alleging vote fraud.

In Jalpaiguri, Left-wing workers protested in front of the sub-divisional magistrate’s office. Police lathi-charged protesters to disperse them when the latter were heading towards the SDO office. Civic poll candidates also scuffled with the police.