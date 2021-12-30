Left seeks Howrah polls, clashes with cops

Several Left leaders and workers were detained by the police.

Left party supporters on Wednesday entered into a scuffle with the police outside West Bengal State Election Commission office while protesting against its decision to announce elections to four municipal corporations but not in Howrah.

The protesting supporters demanded that civic polls be held in Howrah along with the four other municipal corporations.

The police had put up barricades outside the state poll panel office to stop the Left leaders which led to a scuffle between both the parties. Several Left leaders and workers were detained by the police. Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced that state-wide protests will be held on Thursday against the police action.

“We demand that HMC polls be held along with the four other municipal corporations. We want the SEC to ensure free and fair elections, which they failed to do during the Kolkata civic polls,” CPM leader Rabin Deb said.