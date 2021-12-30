Left seeks Howrah polls, clashes with cops

Updated: December 30, 2021 12:53:46 am
Left party supporters on Wednesday entered into a scuffle with the police outside West Bengal State Election Commission office while protesting against its decision to announce elections to four municipal corporations but not in Howrah.
The protesting supporters demanded that civic polls be held in Howrah along with the four other municipal corporations.
The police had put up barricades outside the state poll panel office to stop the Left leaders which led to a scuffle between both the parties. Several Left leaders and workers were detained by the police. Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced that state-wide protests will be held on Thursday against the police action.
“We demand that HMC polls be held along with the four other municipal corporations. We want the SEC to ensure free and fair elections, which they failed to do during the Kolkata civic polls,” CPM leader Rabin Deb said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-