Left rally demands immediate release of political prisoners and ISF MLA

THE Left Front, along with several other organisations, Tuesday took out a rally from Ramlila Park which concluded in Esplanade in the city, demanding the immediate release of political prisoners, including Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui.

Left parties also demanded that police officers responsible for arresting such people on “false” charges must be punished.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim, who led the march, said, “The ruling party made attempts to lure the ISF MLA. Through money and other intimidating measures, they tried to buy him. Now, he has been sent to police custody so that he can be brainwashed to join the ruling party. The TMC is scared to face the Opposition and is trying to stifle its voice.”

On Wednesday, the Left parties, along with the ISF, will hold a similar rally at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

On January 21, as many as 16 people, including Bhangar ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui, were arrested and eight policemen sustained injuries in a clash between police personnel and ISF members after the latter refused to lift a road blockade in Esplanade area here.

The ISF workers had put up the blockade, protesting the attack on their workers allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress activists in South 24 Parganas

district’s Bhangar, and demanding the arrest of TMC leader Arabul Islam.

The arrested people, including the ISF MLA, were sent to police custody for ten days. Later, they were sent to judicial custody. On February 3, Siddiqui was again sent to police custody for six days which was extended further.