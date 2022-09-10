scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Left protests at CBI, ED offices: ‘Bring culprits to justice’

Left Front chairman Biman Bose also lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for what he called “murdering democracy in the state”.

Members of the Left Front during a protest in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Left Front on Friday staged a protest outside the offices of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Salt Lake and asked the central agencies to ensure logical conclusion of the cases they are probing to bring the culprits to justice.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose also lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for what he called “murdering democracy in the state”. He urged the probe agencies to take action against both the BJP and the TMC if their leaders are found guilty.

“Every day a scam is being unearthed by the central agencies. But we want to know what is the status of these investigations? Will the culprits be brought to justice? We want the central agencies to ensure logical conclusion of such probes,” Bose said while addressing party workers at the protest venue.

Ahead of the protest meet, the Left leaders and workers took out three rallies from central Kolkata to press their demand for action against those who involved in various alleged scams such as that in SSC recruitment, coal pilferage, cattle smuggling and chit fund. CPM state secretary Mohammed Salim, party central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and others also took part in the protest.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:21:26 am
