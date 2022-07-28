Left parties protest: CPM says recovered money ‘tip of iceberg’

July 28, 2022 3:15:07 am
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with other Left parties took to streets in Kolkata on Wednesday to protest against the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of school teachers in the state.
CPI(M) leaders started marching from three locations – Howrah, Park Circus and Sealdah – and later met at Esplanade to stage a dharna. They were joined by leaders of other Left parties Speaking during the rally, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “The people of Bengal are not fools. They will not believe that CM Mamata Banerjee didn’t know anything about the huge sums of money recovered from the house of Partha Chatterjee’s aide.”
CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim said, “The recovered money is just the tip of the iceberg. This amount of money is being found even after thousands were smuggled out of the country. This money is actually looted and was taken from helpless job-seekers, sometimes by extortion.”
On Saturday, West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested and sent to judicial custody by the Enforcement Directorate over with his alleged involvement in the matter.
