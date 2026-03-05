Left leaders sit on night-long dharna outside CEO office over SIR

“The Election Commission is executing this plan on the orders of the BJP. The reality is that in this state, the District Magistrates, SDOs, and BDOs are also helping them. We are all watching this,” said Salim.

The Left Front leaders, who had marched to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon over the alleged discrepancies in the SIR exercise in West Bengal, decided to sit on a night-long dharna after they could not meet CEO Manoj Agarwal.

The dharna was being led by 85-year-old senior CPI(M) leader Biman Bose, Md Salim, and Sujan Chakraborty, among others.

“We came here to give a deputation to the CEO of West Bengal. It is the tradition in a democratic framework. But the police stopped us. We abide by democratic rules, and we are gathered here to protest. We are fighting against the attempt to divide the society in terms of religion and colours,” Bose, who is also the Left Front chairperson, said.