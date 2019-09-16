Left leaders meet Bengal Governor over lathicharge on students’ march

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed deep concern over the police lathicharge on students’ and youth wing members of Left Front during their march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, in Howrah on Friday, a statement issued on behalf the Left organisations said on Sunday.

Advertising

A delegation from 12 students’ and youth organisations, affiliated to the Left Front, submitted a deputation to him on Sunday, demanding probe into the police lathicharge during their march, which they suspected to be “pre-planned”.

“Today (Sunday), representatives from 12 Left wing student-youth organisations met Governor Dhankhar. He has assured the representatives of personally looking into this matter,” read the statement.

Over 50 Left Front members and five policemen were injured in a clash between the police and the Left parties on Friday. Police had fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the Left cadres who broke barricades and pelted stones at the policemen.

Advertising

About 12 Left-backed students’ and youth organisations had taken out a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, from Singur in Hooghly district to demand jobs and industry.

In their deputation to the governor, the members wrote, “We believe that the whole situation could have been handled in a much amicable manner by the administration. We suspect that this atrocious attack on a peaceful rally was pre-planned by the police and TMC goons. Hence, we demand immediate investigation and action against the erring police officers, along with other political masterminds, involved in this heinous attack. We appeal that you consider our demands and take necessary actions as the formal head of the state.”