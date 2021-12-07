Left Front releases manifesto, promises green, healthy Kolkata

Stealing a march over other major parties, the Left Front on Monday released its manifesto for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, highlighting its multi-pronged vision to build a “green and healthy city.”

In its bid to woo voters with the ‘Kolkatar Steering Baamdike Ghoran’ slogan (steering Kolkata to Left), the party promises to turn Kolkata into a green city; build health care units in every borough and gender neutral public toilets; roll out health insurance for the third gender; and provide clean drinking water. If voted to power, the Left promised to provide social security, jobs and shelters for labourers, and form neighbourhood committee to check domestic violence.

“In last 10 years, the city has seen no proper development. Nothing is going right for the city. When nothing is going right, you turn left. That’s why we have come up with this slogan which appeals the people of the city to turn the city’s fortune by going Left,” said Left Front Kolkata District convenor Kallol Majumdar after releasing the manifesto in front of the Lenin statue in central Kolkata.

“We want to improve health and environment of the city. We have pointed out issues which need to be addressed to see a better and improved city. The TMC has misused the KMC for last ten years. Now we want to change the fortune of the city,” said Majumdar.