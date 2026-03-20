Left Front fields Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur, JU scholar gets Ballygunj ticket

The Left Front has once again fielded youth leader Srijib Biswas against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter’s home turf in Bhabanipur in Kolkata. The young advocate had contested against the TMC supremo in 2021 Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll and lost.
Biswas’s name featured in the Left Front’s second list, comprising 32 candidates, released on Thursday. Out of the 32 candidates, 29 are from the CPI(M), two from CPI, and one from the RSP. The Front had announced names of 192 candidates in the first list on Monday.
The key nominees in the second list included CPI’s Shanti Giri from Nandigram and former MP and CPI(M) leader Dr Pulin Behari Baskey from Nayagram. Giri will fight against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Pabitra Kar of TMC in Nandigram.
The second list also included a few surprise entries, including Afrin Begum Shilpi and Partha Pratim Biswas. Afrin, the young research scholar from Jadavpur University has been fielded from Ballygunj constituency.
On the other hand, retired professor of Jadavpur University, Partha Pratim Biswas has been fielded in Tollygunj against heavyweight TMC candidate and cabinet minister Aroop Biswas. Reacting to her selection, 29-year-old Afrin said, “When I was in SFI, I was fighting for the rights of the research scholars in Jadavpur university. Now, my fight will change and it will be for the rights of the people.”
Afrin was first seen with Md Salim and Samik Lahiri in the all party delegation of CPI(M).
The other candidates whose names were announced in the second list include Meenakshi Mukherjee (Uttarpara), Dipsita Dhar (Dum Dum North), Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya (Jadavpur), Sreejeev Biswas (Bhavanipur), Monirul Islam (Metiaburuj) and Apoorba Pramanik (Jayanagar (SC)).
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During the announcement of the candidate list, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim described the current judicial review of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as the “initial victory”, and asserted that the Left leaders will not rest till every genuine voter figures on the list before the two-phase polls. “We have an initial victory when CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal and other senior administrative and police officials attended a SIR review meeting at Calcutta High Court, and the pace of disposal of pending voter-related claims and objections was discussed,” he said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More