Left Front fields Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur, JU scholar gets Ballygunj ticket

The Left Front has once again fielded youth leader Srijib Biswas against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter’s home turf in Bhabanipur in Kolkata. The young advocate had contested against the TMC supremo in 2021 Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll and lost.

Biswas’s name featured in the Left Front’s second list, comprising 32 candidates, released on Thursday. Out of the 32 candidates, 29 are from the CPI(M), two from CPI, and one from the RSP. The Front had announced names of 192 candidates in the first list on Monday.

The key nominees in the second list included CPI’s Shanti Giri from Nandigram and former MP and CPI(M) leader Dr Pulin Behari Baskey from Nayagram. Giri will fight against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Pabitra Kar of TMC in Nandigram.