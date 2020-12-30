Left, Congress hold sit-in against TMC and BJP

Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said, “Today’s joint movement by the Left and the Congress showed the TMC and the BJP are on one side and we are on the other." (File)

After a formal announcement of their electoral alliance for next year’s state Assembly elections, the Left and the Congress on Tuesday held a joint protest meeting at Rani Rashmoni Avenue against the Centre’s policies, including the recently enacted farm laws. Last week, Congress high command had approved the alliance.

Leaders of sixteen Left parties and the Congress participated in the sit-in here and demanded that the three farm laws be repealed immediately. They also demanded the waiver of exorbitant electricity bills issued in the state during cyclone Amphan and the amendment of the Essential Commodities Act.

CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said, “The government has failed to create jobs for migrant workers who were stuck in other states due to the Covid 19-induced lockdown. The Centre has brought in farm laws to sell the country’s farmers to corporates. The state government here has failed to fill up vacant posts for teachers. Our fight will continue till anti-worker labour laws are amended. Today we have assembled here to condemn atrocities on Dalits, women and Adivasis.”

Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said, “Today’s joint movement by the Left and the Congress showed the TMC and the BJP are on one side and we are on the other. There is a match-fixing going on between the TMC and the BJP as leaders of both parties are switching sides.”

Several Congress leaders also took part in the protest.