Left, BJP ask for stricter security during elections

Left Front chairman Biman Bose and state BJP president Rahul Sinha Monday wrote separate letters to the chief election commissioner to enforce stricter security measures for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Senior CPIM leader Rabin Deb said, “On December 18 last year, we had met the President and submitted a deputation regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Next day, we submitted a memorandum to the election commissioner about our horrible experience during the Panchayat and Municipal elections in terms of terror unleashed by the TMC. Accordingly we have asked for one more observer, along with the two who are deputed to look into the general situation and expenses, to check the law and order situation at every centre so that a conducive environment for election is created.”

Deb said that the IAS and IPS officers who had been posted for over three years and were supposed to be transferred by February 15, have not been taken care of.

Deb further said that documentary evidence like CDs showing TMC leaders like Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal openly instigating party workers to indulge in violence, have been sent to the chief election commissioner’s office.

Rahul Sinha wrote to the chief election commissioner demanding for elections in a minimum of five phases and central force to man all the polling stations across the state. ‘Your officers were of the opinion that non-sensitive areas may be guarded by local police in whom we have no-confidence and whose performances were witnessed in the recently concluded State Panchayat and Civic Elections’, the letter read. It alleged that during the last local elections, members of the state police who were supposed to conduct elections were not found in their duty places and central forces were locked either in their barracks or kept a long way out from the polling stations.

