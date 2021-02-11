scorecardresearch
Left activists clash with police in Kolkata during march over jobs

The march started in College Street but was stopped by police on SN Banerjee Road in the Esplanade area.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: February 11, 2021 4:40:38 pm
Left activists clashed with police in central Kolkata’s Esplanade area on Thursday afternoon as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna, demanding jobs.

As the Left activists tried to head further by breaking the heavy metal barricades, police charged water cannon.

Amid slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government, the Left-wing youths and students tried to climb up the barricades, following which police began a baton-charge and also fired tear-gas shells.

Left leaders claimed that several activists were injured in the police action.

A police officer was also injured in the clashes.

The Left outfits were marching to Nabanna, demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state, among others.

