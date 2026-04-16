Leander Paes attacks Bengal govt over ‘migration’, TMC complains to EC about BJP’s ‘Matrishakti Bhorsa’ card move

The Bengal unit of the BJP symbolically launched a ‘Yuva Shakti’ card in the presence of Olympic medalists Leander Paes and Vijender Singh Beniwal at a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday.

Talking about outward migration from Bengal, Paes said, “The question is why the youth is migrating from West Bengal, it is to further better quality of life and job opportunities. The economy, the education, and sports keep declining as the state of Bengal is declining, while in the last 15 years, the rest of India is in ascent… our youth is going to other states for higher studies.”

“Our PM is focused on four Es: education, employment, entrepreneurship, and empowerment. We need to be better, and we need to make Bengal great again. Today, we are getting left behind. The migration from West Bengal needs to change,” he added.