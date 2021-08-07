Leader booked in cheating case, BJP denies claim

A BJP spokesperson, Jayaprakash Majumder, has been booked in a cheating case, police said on Friday. In the past too, the complainant in this case, Aruparatan Roy, a resident of Baghda, had accused Majumder of taking money on the pretext of giving him a job. Majumder was arrested in 2016 on the basis of that allegation. Now, police said, Roy has complained again, alleging that the BJP leader did not return the money as promised despite him (Roy) withdrawing the allegation.

Majumder denied all the allegations, saying, “The man [Roy] had earlier testified in court that he had made false allegations. He also applied to withdraw the case. But now he has again made a false allegation.”

The BJP leader said, “After withdrawing the previous case, he [Roy] said he would join the BJP. I asked to speak to local leaders. His nature is to make false accusations. I will file a defamation suit.”

According to the fresh complaint, Majumder again took a total of Rs 4.20 lakh from Roy after promising to help him get a post in the party and a petrol pump licence. He reneged on his promises and did not return the money, Roy claims in the complaint filed at Bidhannagar North Police Station. The man also alleged that he was getting death threats if he tried to get his money back.

The BJP, however, said the allegations are “motivated by politics of revenge.”BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, ” The complainant had earlier also lodged a complaint on another matter. But it was later proved false in court. In fact, it is all a political conspiracy to frame BJP leaders and workers.”

Police, however, said all aspects are being investigated.