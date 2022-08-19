Lead simple lives, don’t use pilot cars except on NH: Mamata Banerjee

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cautioned every minister in her Cabinet that they should lead a “simple life.” Banerjee also directed them to stop using pilot cars with red beacons anywhere in the state, except on highways, and advised them to be “very careful” while signing official document, an official said.
The fresh directives from Banerjee are being seen as an attempt to rebuild the image of her government, which received jolts following the recent arrests of senior TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal.
Addressing the first meeting of the state Cabinet following the recent reshuffle, Banerjee said her department would fix separate tasks for the ministers of state, who till date had “very few responsibilities” to carry out. People should not question the public life of a minister, Banerjee said. “BJP is looking for loopholes. You should maintain a simple life and not avail yourselves of any extra facility,” she said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Post-Covid spending: Discretionary items gain steam, staples stay tepid
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Scrap anti-defection law’: Independent MLA Kadu strikes a discordant note
Horoscope Today, August 19, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Uproar in Council over Bhandara rape
Adventure sports tag for Dahi Handi events
Dahi Handi returns today after 2 yrs; overwhelming response, say organisers
LoP slams govt on farmer suicides, flood situation
Mumbai: GST team nabs bizman for raising bogus invoices worth Rs 40 crore
Pune: Fraudster cheats jail guard of Rs 10k to stop ‘transfer’
9 years after murder, govt yet to frame rules under anti-superstition legislation drafted by Dabholkar
‘Astonishing way to run civic affairs’: HC pulls up BMC, builder
HDIL promoters get anticipatory bail in Bhandup hospital fire case
Reinforcing plastic ban, BMC to start taking action against eatery owners