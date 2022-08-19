Lead simple lives, don’t use pilot cars except on NH: Mamata Banerjee

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cautioned every minister in her Cabinet that they should lead a “simple life.” Banerjee also directed them to stop using pilot cars with red beacons anywhere in the state, except on highways, and advised them to be “very careful” while signing official document, an official said.

The fresh directives from Banerjee are being seen as an attempt to rebuild the image of her government, which received jolts following the recent arrests of senior TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal.

Addressing the first meeting of the state Cabinet following the recent reshuffle, Banerjee said her department would fix separate tasks for the ministers of state, who till date had “very few responsibilities” to carry out. People should not question the public life of a minister, Banerjee said. “BJP is looking for loopholes. You should maintain a simple life and not avail yourselves of any extra facility,” she said.