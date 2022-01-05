Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Babul Supriyo test Covid positive

Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Shukla, a former minister in the West Bengal government, said he was in home isolation.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation. I have a high fever and I am following the doctor’s advice. Other members of my family are fine,” Shukla, the captain of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, told PTI.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he along with his wife, father and several members of his staff have tested positive.

Meanwhile, state minister Aroop Biswas, who was hospitalised with Covid-19, was discharged on Tuesday morning. “I am feeling better. I will be at home as per the doctor’s suggestion,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)