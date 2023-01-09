Lawyers boycott Calcutta HC Justice Rajashekhar Mantha; posters put up outside his home

A group of lawyers protested outside the chamber of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court and a few others blocked the entrance to his bench on Monday, following which its functioning came to a standstill.

A group of lawyers then protested against the closure of courtroom number 13 and the ruckus outside it turned into a physical fight.

Earlier, posters criticising Justice Mantha over his recent verdicts were put up outside his home at Jodhpur Park in south Kolkata. The posters called him a “disgrace to the judiciary”. A security guard at the judge’s house said police had visited the spot and started an investigation.

The incident triggered a political blame game with the Opposition BJP pointing the finger at the Trinamool Congress. “TMC wants a committed judiciary. Posters targeting Justice Rajshekhar Mantha plastered all over. Lawyers aligned to the TMC blocked his Court. CJ had to intervene. Sought CCTV footage for Court 13. Meeting of Judges in progress to discuss the assault on judiciary,” tweeted Amit Malviya, of the party’s IT cell.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, said, “We, the TMC, have highest regard for the judiciary and the judges. Without knowing who has done this and what is the purpose behind it, it would be not right to comment. We are not CPM so that we will say ‘Justice Lala bangla chere pala.”

On December 15 last year, Ghosh launched a scathing attack on Justice Mantha after he ordered that no FIR can be filed against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari without the high court’s permission.

Meanwhile, deputy solicitor-general Billwadal Bhattacharya sought the high court chief justice’s attention to the boycott of Justice Mantha’s bench. “I will summon the Bar association president. I am looking into the matter. How can the bench of a justice be boycotted?” Chief Justice Srivastava said.