Lawyers allege ‘misconduct’ by Kalyan Banerjee, write to CJI

A group of 157 lawyers of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging misconduct by Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee.

They urged strict action be taken against him.

In the letter, the lawyers alleged, “Sri Bandopadhyay (sic) has had a long history of a short-temper and has on more than one occasion has lost his cool by resorting to uncouth and unparliamentary language in open court…He has tried to get over and above the law as well as people due to his close proximity to the powers of the state. People are forced to pay heed to his demands and illegal dictates as he knows very well how to use his position of power to exploit people. There have been numerous instances where certain lady lawyers have been given undue preferences over deserving lawyers in exchange for favours. Other female lawyers have also complained of Sri Bandopadhyay’s behaviour.”

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared the letter in a tweet on Thursday.

“157 TMC-inclined lawyers support WB Guv @jdhankhar1 in feud between @AITCofficial @LokSabhaSectt MPs @KBanerjee_AITC & @abhishekaitc. Addressing a letter to Hon’ble CJI, Hon’ble Chief Justice Calcutta HC & @MamataOfficial they have asserted that: ‘He has been seen using unparliamentary language against Highest Const. Authority of State with utter disregard for the laws of the land & judicial decorum expected from a senior member of Bar. Sri Bandopadhyay has also been heard publicly speaking ill about Const. Authorities like Hon’ble Gov of WB’,” Adhikari wrote.