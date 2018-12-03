Lawyer held for gagging husband to death with phone charger: Kolkata Police

Six days after Calcutta High Court lawyer Rajat Dey (35) was found dead at his flat in New Town, his wife has been arrested on charges of murder, police said.

Anindita Pal Dey, also an advocate, confessed to the crime after eight hours of questioning, a senior officer of Biddhannagar Police commissionerate said. She was arrested late on Saturday night.

“There were a lot of inconsistencies in her statements. After being questioned for hours, she confessed to killing her husband,” the officer said late on Saturday night.

On the night of November 25, Anindita and Rajat had an altercation over an alleged extra-marital affair she was in. Following this, Rajat allegedly threatened to commit suicide. Anindita then allegedly gagged him with a mobile phone charger, sources said. This is Anindita’s third marriage and the couple have a one-and-a-half year-old son.

On Sunday, she was produced at Barasat court which sent her to police custody for eight days.