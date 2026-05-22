Lawyer files complaint against actors Parambarta and Swastika for their 2021 posts on X, says they instigated violence against BJP workers

A police complaint was lodged against two Bengali actors – Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee – in Kolkata, alleging that their posts on social media in 2021 after TMC’s victory in the Assembly elections instigated political violence against BJP workers in the state.

Lawyer Joydeep Sen, who filed the complaint at Gariahat Police Station in Kolkata, told The Indian Express, “I believe that the social media posts after the results of the Assembly elections in 2021 were clear. Around 4 pm, celebrities, who have considerable influence among the masses, instigated the political violence that took place thereafter.”

“I have shared what both the accused persons have shared on social media. What they wrote abetted violence,” Sen said, referring to Parambrata’s May 2, 2021, post on X (then called Twitter).