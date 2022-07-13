Latest in Oppn vs TMC face-off: SIT chargesheet on student leader’s death

A Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) chargesheet on the death of a student leader in February has set off a political firestorm in West Bengal, with the Opposition questioning the probe team’s finding that it was not murder and accusing the police of partisanship.

Anis Khan, 28, was found dead outside his home in Howrah district’s Amta area on February 19. A former student of Alia University, Anis had participated in several agitations, including the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. While Anis’ family alleged that he was found in a pool of blood minutes after four “policemen” entered their home looking for him, the SIT chargesheet submitted in a court in Uluberia on Monday said Anis died after falling from the terrace of his two-stories home. It does not shed light on how that happened. Earlier, sources in the police claimed that Anis fell while trying to evade arrest.

The chargesheet named, among others, Sub-Inspector Debabrata Chakraborty (39) who was in charge of the local Amta police station, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nirmal Das (46), home guard Kashinath Bera (39), and civic volunteers Pritam Bhattacharya (32) and Sourav Kanrar (32). They have been charged with IPC sections on causing death by negligence, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy. Of the five, Bera and Bhattacharya were arrested but are now out on bail. The others have not yet been arrested in the case.

According to lawyers involved in the case, as per the SIT investigation, Chakraborty sent the others to Anis Khan’s home for an investigation and enquiry. The chargesheet also mentions two criminal cases against Anis, one of which was filed in 2017 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Though the court showed confidence in the SIT, the SIT proved through the chargesheet that the court should not have shown confidence in the state police,” said senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty. “In most of the cases, we have seen court transfer cases to the CBI. Only in this case, the court showed some confidence in the state police. It is a clear case of state-sponsored murder. The biggest question is why did the police go (to the house)?”

Chakraborty went on to allege, “If at all it was accidental in nature, then why did the police run from the place instead of taking him to a hospital? Why did the boy jump from his own house? Did the police personnel push him, or chase him or create an environment where he chose to jump off? Nothing is clear. It is clear that the police’s first intention was to kill him and then cover up the matter by providing shelter to those involved.”

The BJP hit out at the police and the ruling party. “A state where the police do not work fairly in normal instances, how can they be fair when the police themselves are involved? It was expected. Even if it was an accidental death, why did it happen and who instigated it? A young boy jumps off his house and dies in the presence of the police. The SIT says it is not murder. No one trusts the SIT report,” said BJP national vice president and former state president Dilip Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen hit out at the Opposition parties and pointed out that last month a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court rejected the plea of Anis’ family for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

“Opposition parties will never stop targeting the government. We all know that even the High Court expressed its confidence in the SIT’s investigation,” said Sen.

The death of the student leader in February had caused an uproar, with students’ wings of various parties such as the CPI(M), the Congress, the CPI(ML), and the Indian Secular Front hitting the streets. In March, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sat on a hunger strike in Kolkata’s at Dharmatala area to protest against the death of Anis and another student, and demanded court-monitored CBI probes into the deaths. CPI(M) leader Md Salim spent Eid al-Fitr with the family of Anis at their home. CPI(M)-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and other Left organisations have called for a protest in Howrah against the SIT chargesheet on Wednesday.

The student leader’s family has dismissed the SIT’s claims. “We don’t agree with what the SIT claims in the chargesheet,” said his father Selim Khan. “Very obvious that they have been trying to arrange the case in a way that it looks like a suicide or accident. We have moved Division Bench already for a CBI probe. If we are not happy with the order of the Division Bench, then we will also go to the Supreme Court. The fight for a CBI probe will continue.”

The student leader’s niece Muskan said, “Since day one, we have been saying that we do not trust the SIT and its investigation. We don’t agree with what the chargesheet says. It was a murder involving the police.”

The SIT comprised Additional Director General of Crime Investigation Department Gyanwant Singh, Inspector General of Burdwan Zone BL Meena, and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Meeraj Khalid.