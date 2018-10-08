Large number of workers from TMC, other parties joining BJP: Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday claimed that a large number of workers from TMC have been joining the state BJP. He said this after inducting local leaders and workers from TMC and Congress into BJP at the state party headquarters.

“We are receiving applications from workers of other political parties including TMC every day. Almost every day, people are coming into the party fold. They are joining BJP to fight TMC and protest against its anti-people policies,” he claimed.

“It is evident from the response that BJP is expanding its reach in Bengal. More people will join our party in the future,” Roy said.

He added that a large number of new joinees were from Maheshtala Assembly seat in South 24 Parganas district.

A party source said inductions were also held in districts such as North 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Birbhum, Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, Alipurduar and Jhargram.

