Landslides in Darjeeling; heavy rainfall batters West Bengal

Incessant rainfall since Wednesday in Kolkata and most parts of West Bengal led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas in the state Capital and several districts across the state, with the Met department predicting more rain over the next three days in all the districts under the influence of a vigorous southwest monsoon and a cyclonic circulation.

“Due to presence of cyclonic circulation over the Gangetic West Bengal and the neighbouring region, and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue over the districts of West Bengal till Saturday,” the Met Department said.

The Met department has issued an orange warning for Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura and Purulia districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall (70-200 mm) is likely to occur at one or two places.

Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued for Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram districts in the south, and Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts in the north.

On Saturday, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Murshidabad, Birbhum, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts, the Met department said.

A warning has been issued for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea on Friday. People have also been advised to stay indoors or take shelter in pucca structure as there is risk of lightning strike. Recently, over 25 people died in lightning strikes in south Bengal.

In the last 48 hours, Bankura received 330 mm of rainfall. Darjeeling experienced more than 70 mm rainfall with reports of landslide in the Bijanbari block.