Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme gets Skoch award: Mamata

Started in 2022, the scheme intends to ensure monthly basic income support to women heads of 1.6 crore households in the state. Under the scheme, the state government provides Rs 500 per month to general category families and Rs 1,000 to SC/ST families.

The state government has received many such awards in the past. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government’s social welfare scheme ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ has received the Skoch Award in the Women and Child Development category.

The Chief Minister tweeted: “I am proud to announce that GoWB’s welfare scheme Lakshmir Bhandar has received the Skoch Award in the Women and Child Development category. Women empowerment has always been a priority for us. It’s a recognition not only for the Govt but also the 1.8 Cr empowered females of WB.”

The state government has received many such awards in the past. In May this year, the state received the prestigious ‘Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education.

SKOCH Awards, instituted in 2003, aims to recognise people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 03:54:58 am
