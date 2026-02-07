Lakshmir Bhandar amount increased by Rs 500 in West Bengal: check eligibility and how to apply

Lakshmir Bhandar West Bengal scheme: The increase in Lakshmir Bhandar scheme was announced by state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while presenting the 2026–27 Budget in the state Assembly.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readFeb 7, 2026 07:50 PM IST
Hundreds of women queued up to enroll for the scheme "Lakshmi Bhandar" (Express Photo/File)Hundreds of women queued up to enroll for the scheme "Lakshmi Bhandar" (Express Photo/File)
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme 2026: West Bengal government has raised the monthly grant under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by Rs 500, from this month. The increase was announced by state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while presenting the 2026–27 Budget in the state Assembly. The government allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the scheme.

Laskshmir Bhandar Scheme West Bengal

Launched by the West Bengal (WB) government in February 2021, the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme aims at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections of society. In a notification dated July 30, 2021, the state government said:

The Governor is hereby pleased to introduce a scheme of the Government of West Bengal to provide the female members of all families of the state an assured monthly income to improve their financial condition and promote women empowerment. This scheme may be known as “Lakshmir Bhandar”. he scheme will be implemented throughout West Bengal.

Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme: Eligibility criteria, Age limit

The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme provides a monthly income for women from both rural and urban households across the state who are enrolled under the Swasthyasathi scheme (a health scheme by the WB government). According to the notification, all female members in the household will get the benefit of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, if:

  • She is a resident of the State.
  • She is aged between 25 – 60 years.
  • She is not a government employee in permanent employment/ retired government employee of Central/ State Government, Statutory Bodies, Government Undertakings, Panchayats, Municipal Corporations/ Municipalities, Local Bodies. teaching and non teaching employees of Government aided Educational Institutions etc. receiving regular salary/ pension.
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme: How to apply

One can get the application form for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, free of cost at Duare Sarkar camps and Panchayat offices. The applicants must fill in the form, sign it and submit the same at the respective camp or office. The self-attested copies of the following documents must be submitted along with the application form:

  • Swasthyasathi Card
  • AADHAR card
  • SC/ST certificate, if applicable
  • Bank Account: Self-attested photo-copy of the page of bank book which provides details of the account holder’s name, account no., bank address, IFS
    Code and MICR No. The bank account should be a single bank account in name of the eligible adult female member only.
  • Coloured passport size photograph of the applicant.

Following the submission of Lakshmir Bhandar application form, it will be reviewed or verified by the concerned officers (Block Development Officer in the rural area or the Sub Divisional Officer in the urban area, as the case may be).

Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme status check

To check the Lakshmir Bhandar application form status online, one needs to follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website link https://www.socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/login
  • On the homepage, one should enter their Registered Mobile Number
  • After that, click on “Generate OTP”
  • Enter Mobile Number
  • Now, click on the “Send OTP” option. If you have your OTP then, click on “Already Have OTP”
  • Finally, you can check the application form status

Anish Mondal
