Lakshmir Bhandar amount increased by Rs 500 in West Bengal: check eligibility and how to apply

Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme 2026: West Bengal government has raised the monthly grant under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by Rs 500, from this month. The increase was announced by state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while presenting the 2026–27 Budget in the state Assembly. The government allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the scheme.

Launched by the West Bengal (WB) government in February 2021, the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme aims at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections of society. In a notification dated July 30, 2021, the state government said:

“The Governor is hereby pleased to introduce a scheme of the Government of West Bengal to provide the female members of all families of the state an assured monthly income to improve their financial condition and promote women empowerment. This scheme may be known as “Lakshmir Bhandar”. he scheme will be implemented throughout West Bengal.”