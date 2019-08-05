Kolkata: Labourer who worked for elderly couple arrested in Bihar

Four days after an elderly couple were found murdered in their house in a south Kolkata neighbourhood, police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man from Katihar in Bihar.

Advertising

Police said that the accused, identified as Mohammed Hamruj Alam, was employed as a labourer by the couple for renovation work of their house in Netaji Nagar.

“Mohammed Hamruj Alam has been arrested from a relative’s house in Katihar area. He was employed as a labourer by the deceased to renovate their house,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma on Sunday.

Police said that prima facie, the motive behind the murder is robbery. “He has confessed to his crime and said that he ran away to Katihar after committing the murders. Some of the stolen articles and cash have been recovered from his house,” said an officer.

Advertising

According to police, he will be produced in a local court in Katihar and brought to Kolkata on a transit remand.

Elderly couple, Dilip (80) and Swapna Mukherjee (72) were found dead on the first floor of their two-storey house at Ashoka Avenue in Netaji Nagar area of south Kolkata last Tuesday. While Swapna’s body was recovered from the stairs, her husband was found lying dead inside a room. The post-mortem reports said they were stranguled and smothered to death.

During their preliminary investigation, police became sure of involvement of someone who had easy access to their house and was known to the couple as nine of the total 10 almirahs were found opened. Only a wooden cupboard was left intact. Police had found around Rs 2.50 lakh cash, gold ornaments and fixed deposit papers inside the unopened almirah.

“From the very beginning, labourers working in their house were under suspicion. The couple had engaged some labourers for the renovation of the house just five days before the incident. During their interrogation, we found one of them missing from town,” said an officer.

Police revealed that the domestic help of the house had told them that these labourers used to behave in a “very friendly way” with the couple. The couple used to take out money from almirah in front of them only, the help had told police.

Police also examined the labour contractor.

During investigation, they found Alam missing from his Kolkata house. This made police suspicious of him. Police found out that he is originally from Bihar, but they didn’t find his trace at his native place. Finally he was traced to Katihar.

“His motive was murder for gain and he looted a lot of jewellery and money from their house. We will seek his police remand and interrogate him to find out who else are involved,” said another officer.

Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her concerns over the murder of the elderly couple and promised a thorough investigation.