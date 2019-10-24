Kurseong: If you don’t like me, vote for local party, says CM Banerjee in Hills

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the people of North Bengal hills to vote for the local party instead of voting for any other party.

Advertising

The comments from Banerjee came months after residents of Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat voted for BJP candidate Raju Bista in the Lok Sabha polls instead of local GJM leader Amar Singh Rai who unsuccessfully contested the election on a TMC ticket.

Addressing an administrative review meeting at Kurseong, Banerjee said, “During elections some people come here to foment trouble. That’s the reason why you have to suffer a lot. I tried to make you understand this, but you did not listen to me. If you do not like me then don’t vote for me. Vote for the local party. I have no desire for the three seats (three Assembly seats in Darjeeling hills) as I am with you. However, we wanted to do a lot for the people of the hills, but you did not let us do it.”

It was Banerjee’s first visit to Darjeeling hills after the Lok Sabha polls. Without taking BJP’s name, the chief minister also said that they spent a lot of money in the hills to win the election and have no feelings for the people of Darjeeling.

Advertising

“Once elections are over there is no guarantee of stability. Every year election is held with one slogan and after the election expectations of the people of Darjeeling are destroyed. I am sorry to say this in my administrative meeting. I feel hurt to see that the son of the soil Amar Rai does not win the election, but someone from outside wins after spending lots of money. They (BJP candidate) have no feelings for Darjeeling. Only the son of the soil will feel for Darjeeling. We will never come here to take your land and homes. We will not ignite fire here in the name of conducting NRC,” she said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee expressed her displeasure at a government official after he said over Rs 300 crore is required to set up Darjeeling Hill University. Banerjee directed the official to make a fresh budget for the same and said it has to be done under Rs 50 crore.

Following the administrative review meeting at Kurseong for the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, Banerjee tweeted, “In order to accomplish the development as planned, it is essential to carry out regular assessments of the ongoing projects and work done previously.”

The CM also met the students of Dow Hill School, Kurseong, on Wednesday.

“This evening, I interacted with some bright young students and teachers of Dow Hill School, Kurseong. These young minds are the future of our State and Nation.”