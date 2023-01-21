ED arrests TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh in Bengal teacher recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, sources in the agency said.

The arrest was made after the central investigation agency questioned him and searched his two flats in the northern fringes of Kolkata on Friday. Ghosh, who is a youth wing member of the TMC in Hooghly district, was previously questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too.

TMC’s Tapas Mondal, who was questioned by the CBI in Kolkata earlier this month, had named Kuntal Ghosh as one of those who had raised money from several job aspirants. Ghosh will be produced before a court on Saturday where the ED is likely to seek his custody.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP MP Raju Bista, in a Twitter post, wrote, “#TMC Youth leader #KuntalGhosh was arrested by the #ED in connection with the Teacher’s recruitment scam. ED has said, he collected ₹19 crore from 325 candidates. If a small fish like him is collecting so much, imagine the extent of ghotala done by TMC big fishes?”

The CBI and the ED have been conducting probes in the teacher recruitment scam since last year. Over Rs 100 crore was allegedly raised by leaders of the ruling party in the state from aspiring teachers and non-teaching staff at state-run schools between 2014 and 2021.

Last year, former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in connection with the case.