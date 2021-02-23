Kolkta: TMC rolls out slogan across state

At an event to launch the slogan, in Kolkata. (Express Photo)

THE TMC on Tuesday rolled out its election slogan across the state. On February 20, the party had launched the Bengali slogan “Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chay”’ (Bengal wants her own daughter) at Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata.

On February 21, the party organised celebrations in every district, with its supporters highlighting that the “echo in Bengal is that the state wants her own daughter (as CM) for the third consecutive time. The day witnessed 25 district-level unveilings of the slogan, with participation from local people as well.

On Tuesday, the message has further been extended to around 500 blocks and towns across all the 294 Assembly constituencies by conducting unveiling events followed by cultural programmes and rallies.

In Purba Bardhaman’s Bhatar Assembly, a motorcycle rally of more than 1,000 supporters was followed by the slogan unveiling event. In Katwa Assembly of the same district, a padayatra of more than 1,000 people was held. Also, in Ketugram a motorcycle rally of more than 1000 people was held.

TMC sources said that lots of good work has happened in the past ten years under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ranging from infrastructure and health to education, industry and for the culture of Bengal. Now, with the campaign slogan, TMC wants to summarise the party’s aim in just four words. It’s a simple four-word message which can be read, pronounced and understood by one and all, the party sources said.

The slogan has been put up on hoardings – also featuring Mamata Banerjee and across Kolkata as the state’s ruling party officially launched it from its headquarters off EM Bypass.

The insider-outsider debate has been at the forefront of the fierce war of words being fought by the TMC and BJP. The ruling party has been going all out in its bid to build the perception that saffron brigade was indulging in “election tourism” and would fail to do good for the people and protect the state’s rich cultural heritage.