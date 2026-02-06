Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu to be closed for 12 hours this Sunday: Check full traffic diversion plan

Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, in Kolkata will remain closed for traffic 12 hours to carry out repair and rehabilitation works, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings of the bridge from 6 am to 6 pm in the evening of February 8, which is Sunday.

“Vidyasagar Setu will be fully closed from 06.00 a.m. to 06.00 p.m. on 08/02/2026 (Sunday), and vehicular circulation pattern for full closure of Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata will be made in the following manner. During replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings, etc. of 2nd Hooghly Bridge, movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted to ply along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps from 06.00 a.m. to 06.00 p.m. on 08/02/2026 (Sunday),” read the notification.