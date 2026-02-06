Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu to be closed for 12 hours this Sunday: Check full traffic diversion plan

Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, in Kolkata will remain closed for traffic 12 hours to carry out repair and rehabilitation works, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings of the bridge from 6 am to 6 pm in the evening of February 8, which is Sunday. “Vidyasagar Setu […]

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 6, 2026 05:06 PM IST
Vidyasagar SetuVidyasagar Setu will remain closed for traffic on Sunday to carry out repair and rehabilitation works, (Express file photo)
Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, in Kolkata will remain closed for traffic 12 hours to carry out repair and rehabilitation works, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings of the bridge from 6 am to 6 pm in the evening of February 8, which is Sunday.
“Vidyasagar Setu will be fully closed from 06.00 a.m. to 06.00 p.m. on 08/02/2026 (Sunday), and vehicular circulation pattern for full closure of Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata will be made in the following manner. During replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings, etc. of 2nd Hooghly Bridge, movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted to ply along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps from 06.00 a.m. to 06.00 p.m. on 08/02/2026 (Sunday),” read the notification.
West-bound all types of vehicles, coming along AJC Bose Road from Zeerut Island side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from Turf View via Grade Road towards Hasting Crossing to avail St George’s Gate Road–Strand Road–Howrah Bridge, or to take a right turn from Hasting Crossing for K P Road.
East-bound all types of vehicles, coming along the CGR Road from the Khidderpore side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hasting Crossing to take a left turn to avail St George’s Gate Road–Strand Road–Howrah Bridge.
All types of vehicles on K P Road, availing Vidyasagar Setu via ramp at Y-Point near Ghora Pass, will also be diverted from Y-Point on K P Road towards 11 Furlong Gate to avail K P Road–Red Road for Howrah Bridge. Vehicular traffic will also be diverted through arterial roads as and when required.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
