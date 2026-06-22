Kolkata’s Suhrawardy Avenue renamed. But has BJP govt confused Hassan with Huseyn Suhrawardy?

In a first since the BJP came to power in West Bengal, Kolkata’s Suhrawardy Avenue, a prominent arterial road in the city’s heart, has been renamed Gopal Mukherjee Road, after “Gopal Patha”, a polarising figure associated with the 1946 communal riots preceding India’s partition in 1947.

Welcoming the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s move, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called it a “historic decision” towards “rectifying a historical wrong”.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which is being run by IAS officer Smita Pandey after the resignation of TMC mayor Firhad Hakim, renamed Suhrawardy Avenue on Saturday on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas.

In a post on social media, the chief minister wrote, “For decades, a major artery of our city bore the name of someone who wilfully misused state power as a weapon, orchestrating the massacre of innocent citizens for sheer political gain.”