Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Kolkata’s St Xavier’s University to confer D Litt on Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal chief minister will be conferred the honorary degree at the university’s annual convocation on February 6 next year.

St Xavier’s University has decided to confer a D Litt on Mamata Banerjee for spreading higher education. Sources said that a proposal in this regard was sent to the West Bengal chief minister’s office and Banerjee is learnt to have accepted it.

Banerjee will be conferred the honorary Doctor of Letters degree at the university’s annual convocation on February 6 next year. Over 700 students will get their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the event.

“We have decided to confer a D Litt on her for her contribution in spreading higher education and her role in founding St Xavier’s University. She had always been a great support to St Xavier’s,” said university vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj.

It may be recalled that St Xavier’s University, a private institution, was given land to set up its campus in Rajarhat under the TMC government. Banerjee also attended several events at St Xavier’s College in Park Street, Kolkata, especially during Christmas.

In 2018, the University of Calcutta similarly conferred a D Litt on the chief minister at its annual convocation. The move, however, triggered a controversy with Opposition parties criticising the university’s decision.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:04:01 pm
