Kolkata’s Kavi Subhash Metro Blue Line platform has ‘structural issues’: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Kolkata Metro Kavi Subhash station latest news: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said there are structural issues at the Kavi Subhash Metro station on Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line. He also clarified that no structural distress has been found at the station on the Orange Line.
In the Kolkata Metro network, there are two Kavi Subhash Metro stations: one on the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Biman Bandar Metro Corridor) and the other on the Blue Line (i.e. on Dakshineshwar-Kavi Subhash metro corridor).
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 6, Vaishnaw said that due to structural issues at the UP platform of the Kavi Subhash Metro station, passenger services have been suspended and rehabilitation work on the platform has been taken up.
“There is no structural distress in the Kavi Subhash Metro station of Orange line. Kavi Subhash metro station of Blue Line i.e. Dakshineshwar- Kavi Subhash corridor was constructed during 2008 – 2010 and commissioned in 2010. Due to structural issues, in the up platform of this Kavi Subhash metro station, the station has been closed for passenger services in July 2025. The rehabilitation work of this platform has been taken up,” the minister said.
Vaishnaw was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, who sought to know whether the platform at Kavi Subhash Metro station is being dismantled and rebuilt due to foundation-related structural damage and, if so, the details of the work and the timeline for its completion.
The Orange Line extends from Kavi Subhash to Biman Bandar. Presently, the section from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata, comprising nine stations, has been started. The stretch from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, consisting of five stations, was commissioned in March 2024 (PhaseI), while the section from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata was commissioned in August 2025 (Phase-II).
The minister added that Balance work from Beleghata to Dum Dum Airport (22.2 km) has been taken up. However, progress of the work is affected near Chingrighata Crossing (between Beleghata-Gour Kishore Ghosh stations).
Metro Rail Work Issues: Beleghata to Dum Dum Airport Section
Work Affected Due to Pending NOC and Traffic Diversion Issues
