Kolkata’s Kavi Subhash Metro Blue Line platform has ‘structural issues’: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Kolkata Metro Kavi Subhash station latest news: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said there are structural issues at the Kavi Subhash Metro station on Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line. He also clarified that no structural distress has been found at the station on the Orange Line.

In the Kolkata Metro network, there are two Kavi Subhash Metro stations: one on the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Biman Bandar Metro Corridor) and the other on the Blue Line (i.e. on Dakshineshwar-Kavi Subhash metro corridor).

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 6, Vaishnaw said that due to structural issues at the UP platform of the Kavi Subhash Metro station, passenger services have been suspended and rehabilitation work on the platform has been taken up.