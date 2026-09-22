Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge to now feature personal greetings, light-sound shows

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Like New York’s iconic Times Square and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, now Kolkata residents can also display personalised messages for their loved ones on the city’s historic Howrah Bridge.
The Kolkata Port Trust is planning to introduce an advanced dynamic architectural lighting system on the Howrah Bridge to project personal greetings such as for birthdays, anniversaries and weddings. The cost of the advertisements is yet to be decided.
Under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, the custodian of the iconic Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), has illuminated the legendary structure with state-of-the-art architectural lighting, adding a new dimension to the city’s night skyline. The project features 3,825 luminaires with a total installed capacity of 385 KW, bringing its structural profile, skeletal surfaces, crowns and main pylons to life through dynamic lighting and synchronised sound.
According to a statement, “The lighting will be showcased on important national occasions and festivals including Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Diwali, Holi etc, creating a renewed visual identity for one of Kolkata’s most recognisable landmarks.”
The project, valued at Rs 22.35 crore, has been executed by M/s MM Brothers, with lighting support from M/s Havells Lighting, and Jadavpur University as technical consultant.
According to the port authorities, dynamic light shows with synchronised sound will be broadcast live for the public through a dedicated mobile application, offering a unique experience to residents and tourists.
Rathendra Raman, Chairman, SMP Kolkata said, “The illumination of Rabindra Setu is not just lighting of a bridge, it is lighting up the legacy of Kolkata. Howrah Bridge is an emotion for the people of this city and the nation. This dynamic architectural lighting will enhance its heritage grandeur and offer a world-class visual spectacle to citizens and tourists alike, while reaffirming SMP Kolkata’s commitment to preserving and celebrating our iconic heritage.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram