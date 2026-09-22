Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge to now feature personal greetings, light-sound shows

An illuminated view of Howrah Bridge to mark the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Like New York’s iconic Times Square and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, now Kolkata residents can also display personalised messages for their loved ones on the city’s historic Howrah Bridge.

The Kolkata Port Trust is planning to introduce an advanced dynamic architectural lighting system on the Howrah Bridge to project personal greetings such as for birthdays, anniversaries and weddings. The cost of the advertisements is yet to be decided.

Under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, the custodian of the iconic Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), has illuminated the legendary structure with state-of-the-art architectural lighting, adding a new dimension to the city’s night skyline. The project features 3,825 luminaires with a total installed capacity of 385 KW, bringing its structural profile, skeletal surfaces, crowns and main pylons to life through dynamic lighting and synchronised sound.