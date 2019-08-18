Kolkata: Youth kills two Bangladeshi nationals after hitting them with luxury car

Two pedestrians were killed after a “speeding” luxury car hit another vehicle before crashing into them at the crossing of Shakespeare Sarani and Loudon Street in Kolkata early on Saturday. The deceased were Bangladeshi nationals. The 22-year-old driver of the luxury car was arrested after being at large for a while, said police. He is the son of a popular restaurant-chain owner, said a police officer.

Two persons, who were in another car, were also injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Kazi Mohammed Mainul Alam (36) of Jhenaidah district and Farhana Islam Tania (30) of Dhaka. Tania, who worked as a banker in Bangladesh, was accompanying Alam for his eye treatment in Kolkata, said the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

“The incident took place at 1.50 am when the Jaguar (WB 20AU 9797) driven at a speed of 100 km/hour rammed into a Mercedes (WB 02AM 6199). The Jaguar was coming from Shakespeare Sarani road, the Mercedes from Loudon Street. After hitting the Mercedes, the Jaguar dashed into three pedestrians, including the two Bangladeshi nationals. The duo were taken to SSKM Hospital where they were declared dead, while a third pedestrian escaped unhurt. Two persons who were travelling in the Mercedes were also injured,” said the police officer, adding that the three pedestrians were standing under a traffic police booth shed to protect themselves from rain.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The Fatal Squad Traffic Police has taken over the investigation. The Bangladesh High Commission is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the West Bengal government to send the bodies back to Dhaka.

Two days ago, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son was arrested for rash driving after his car hit a wall in Golf Garden area. Akash Mukhopadhyay was released on bail by Alipore Court on Saturday.