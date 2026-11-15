Kolkata man kills ex-partner’s pet dogs in ‘revenge’, shows act on video call

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focu... Read More
The Kolkata police Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his former live-in partner’s two pet dogs as an act of revenge after she ended their relationship and moved out of their rented flat in the Bikramgarh area.
Panic and outrage gripped the locality as news of the incident spread, prompting protests by residents and animal rights activists. Following the demonstrations, police arrested the accused, identified as Sanjib Bhattacharjee.
According to police sources, Bhattacharjee and Parinova, a DJ by profession, were in a live-in relationship at the rented apartment. Over time, their relationship deteriorated, leading Parinova to move out while leaving the two pet dogs in his care. The police noted that Bhattacharjee claimed he was enraged by her decision to leave him and allegedly killed the animals out of revenge.
According to residents, Bhattacharjee made a video call to Parinova showing one of the dogs hanging. Panicked by the visuals, she immediately alerted a resident and forwarded the video.
The resident rushed to the rented accommodation along with other neighbours, where they found blood spattered across the room and the second dog dead after its head was allegedly smashed with a brick.
Residents said that Bhattacharjee showed no remorse and was found boiling water inside the flat before they immediately called the police. “When we entered, there was blood everywhere, both dogs were dead, there were bricks, a chopper, and he was boiling water,” a resident said.
As news of the incident circulated, actor and animal lover Debleena Dutt, along with members of animal welfare organisations, visited the spot to demand justice.
Speaking to the media, Dutt stated that she spoke directly to the accused, who gave his name and admitted to hanging one dog with a noose and smashing the dog’s head with a brick to take revenge on his girlfriend. Dutt confirmed that animal welfare members helped register a formal complaint and requested a post-mortem examination for both dogs, suspecting the second dog was repeatedly struck on the head.
BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari condemned the act, telling media persons, “It is just unthinkable, inhuman. Such people should not be left out in society.”
Returning to the spot, DJ Parinova responded to questions regarding why she had left the pets behind. “Everyone is saying why I left them—my own life was under threat. I have all the proof.”