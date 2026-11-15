Kolkata man kills ex-partner’s pet dogs in ‘revenge’, shows act on video call

The Kolkata police Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his former live-in partner’s two pet dogs as an act of revenge after she ended their relationship and moved out of their rented flat in the Bikramgarh area.

Panic and outrage gripped the locality as news of the incident spread, prompting protests by residents and animal rights activists. Following the demonstrations, police arrested the accused, identified as Sanjib Bhattacharjee.

According to police sources, Bhattacharjee and Parinova, a DJ by profession, were in a live-in relationship at the rented apartment. Over time, their relationship deteriorated, leading Parinova to move out while leaving the two pet dogs in his care. The police noted that Bhattacharjee claimed he was enraged by her decision to leave him and allegedly killed the animals out of revenge.