Kolkata: Yatra ‘postponed’, Dilip Ghosh holds ‘public meet’ at venue

Following the Calcutta High Court order, the BJP on Friday held a public meeting in Cooch Behar, where its state president Dilip Ghosh addressed party workers who had come to listen to party chief Amit Shah, who cancelled his visit amid the court battle.

“The schedule programme of BJP national president Amit Shah in Kolkata has been postponed,” read an official message from the state BJP.

However, hours before the division bench order, Ghosh had expressed confidence that Shah would visit the state on Saturday.

Central BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya too skipped the public meeting.

“There is no public meeting as such. Our workers have arrived at the venue from faraway places and Ghosh has gone there to stand by them and make them understand the recent developments,” said Vijayvargiya.

Addressing party workers, Ghosh said, “We had no intention to hold this public meeting. But we are doing it as we have postponed our rath yatra and we needed to inform you. We thank you for coming here, braving TMC atrocities. We have full faith in the judiciary and will abide by its order and not take out the rally. We have no desire to violate the court order.”