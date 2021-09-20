Kolkata: Woman wants rape case shifted to Kolkata, alleges threat in Patna

An event anchor from West Bengal has accused the owner of an event management company and his client of raping her in a hotel in Patna on July 2, and said that she wants the case transferred to Kolkata. The 24-year-old woman has also filed a police complaint against the accused for allegedly making death threats. The matter has come to wider public notice in the past few days after social media posts supporting the complainant started doing the rounds.

“I want my case to be transferred to Kolkata. It has been more than one month but the accused persons are still at large.

Instead, I am getting threat calls and the accused persons have threatened to kill me whenever they see me. I filed a complaint in Patna as well as a rape case in Kolkata. Recently, about two days back, I also filed a threat case against the accused but I am continuously getting threat calls,” the complainant told The Indian Express over the phone.

As per an FIR registered here based on the woman’s complaint, she went to Patna via Muzaffarpur on July 1. The following night, the owner of the event company that had arranged her visit came to her room to discuss payment matters, according to the police. The complainant alleged that he and one of his clients took turns to sexually assault her. On July 4, she returned to Kolkata and filed a case.

“A zero FIR was done as the incident happened in Patna. Same has been sent to Patna police for further action,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The wife of the event management company’s owner, however, dismissed the allegation and claimed that her husband was being framed by the complainant because of a payment dispute.