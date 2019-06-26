Kolkata: Woman shoots at son for beating up wife in Howrah

A woman allegedly opened fire at her 31-year-old son in Salkia under Howrah district on Tuesday as he used to regularly harass his wife, police said on Tuesday.

While the mother, 60-year-old Renu Sharma, has been arrested, the condition of her son — Manoj Sharma — is said to be critical. He received a bullet injury in his stomach and has been admitted to SSKM Hospital.

According to police, Manoj, who owns a taxi and a truck, was very aggressive in nature and would often beat his wife. On Monday night, police said, Manoj returned home in an inebriated condition. The next morning when his wife questioned him for coming home late and told him not to consume alcohol, he reportedly got angry and threatened to kill her with his gun.

Police said Renu told them that as her son was waving the gun at his wife when she snatched it from him and accidentally pressed the trigger. Initially, Renu had fled from home, but later surrendered at Golabari police station. “His mother said she was tired of his son’s behaviour. She said despite her daughter-in-law taking good care of the house, her son used to misbehave with her and hit her with pistol butt. She claimed she accidentally pressed the trigger while trying to save her daughter-in-law,” said a police officer.

Police sources said they have taken the statement of Manoj’s wife, who too have corroborated her mother-in-law’s version. Police have also come to know that on many previous occasions, Renu had kicked her son out of the house for beating up his wife, but he would return and do the same thing.

Police are yet to record the statement of Manoj.