Kolkata: Woman ‘raped, tortured’; husband, his brother held

Kolkata police on Friday arrested a man after his wife alleged that she was raped and tortured by him and her in-laws. The man’s brother was also arrested for allegedly raping her.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, her in-laws would regularly force her to ask her parents to give dowry. “The woman alleged that she was forced to establish physical relation with her brother-in-law on the pretext that it was a practice in their family to exchange wife between brothers,” said a senior police officer.

A case was registered under section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and and other relevant sections of IPC.

The accused were arrested from their residence. The family members resisted during the arrest and another case was lodged under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 114 (abettor present when the offence was committed) of the IPC.

Denying the allegations, a relative of the accused said, “We’re likely to file a divorce case”.