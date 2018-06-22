Kolkata: Woman ‘molested’ at railway station

According to the woman, she was talking to her husband in one corner of the platform when a bunch of youths intervened. (Representational) According to the woman, she was talking to her husband in one corner of the platform when a bunch of youths intervened. (Representational)

A woman, in her thirties, alleged that she was molested in front of her husband by a group of drunken youth at Sodepur railway station in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night. The railway police, however, refuted the claim and said the couple was only “manhandled by a group of local residents who were trying to solve a heated argument the duo was engaged in”.

According to the woman, she was talking to her husband in one corner of the platform when a bunch of youths intervened. The couple asked them to stay out of their matter, but they allegedly pulled the woman by her hand. She has also alleged that the locals misbehaved with her.

Later the couple was rescued by the police and they registered a complaint with Dum-Dum GRP against unknown persons.

“The couple was quarreling with each other when a group of locals asked them to sort it out and leave the place. The couple, however, took offence and slammed the locals following which the duo was manhandled. When the police received the information, they rushed to the spot and rescued the couple. They have lodged an FIR and a case has been started by the Dum Dum GRP against unknown persons,” read the statement by the railway police.

