Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Kolkata: Woman held from airport for assaulting airline officials

There have been several cases including assault pending in various police stations of the city against Sandipa Mitra, police said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: October 9, 2018 11:59:42 pm
Mumbai, MumbaiThe rescue of the woman resulted in a delay and they failed to board the plane. This led to an altercation and Mitra allegedly assaulted women officials of the airline following which a complaint was lodged and she was arrested, police said. slumlord, Mumbai crime, Mumbai news The rescue of the woman resulted in a delay and they failed to board the plane. This led to an altercation and Mitra allegedly assaulted women officials of the airline following which a complaint was lodged and she was arrested, police said. (Representational Image)
Top News

A 45-year-old woman was arrested from the city airport on Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting officials of a private airline after she and here family members failed to board a flight to Bhubaneswar, police said. Sandipa Mitra, her mother, daughter and another person were going to Bhubaneswar along with her maid servant.

Police said Mitra allegedly confined the maidservant at her residence in Chetla area of the city for around two weeks. The police officials reached the NSCBI Airport before they boarded the flight operated by the airlines. The police rescued the maid servant whose family had lodged a police complaint that she was being confined by Mitra.

The rescue of the woman resulted in a delay and they failed to board the plane. This led to an altercation and Mitra allegedly assaulted women officials of the airline following which a complaint was lodged and she was arrested, police said.

There have been several cases including assault pending in various police stations of the city against Mitra, police said.

Must Watch

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Watch Now
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Buzzing Now
Advertisement