Kolkata woman electrocuted; TMC factions clash, blame each other for death

A 44-year-old woman was electrocuted to death while fetching water from a lake at Maniktala’s Saheb Bagan slum here on Thursday night, following which a clash erupted between two Trinamool factions blaming each other for the death.

According to police, Puspa Barma died after coming in contact with a live wire in Ward Number 14 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

A police officer said, “The victim, a resident of Canal East Road, was somehow electrocuted while fetching water from the reservoir with an iron bucket at 10:15 pm. She was declared brought dead at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.” Another woman had also died of electrocution in the area last month.

A section of TMC workers, following Thursday’s mishap, ransacked the house of local TMC councillor Amal Chakraborty, accusing him of not taking measures to remove loose and frayed cables in the area.

Chakraborty said he was an outgoing councillor and his powers were limited.

“I had asked the authorities several times to remove the (loose) cables, but all my pleas fell on deaf ears. I am an outgoing councillor. My powers are very limited… Goons of local MLA and minister Sadhan Pande are targeting me. If I am at fault, Pande and TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay are also at fault,” he said.

“This is a conspiracy against me, and my CCTV camera has captured those who attacked my house,” he told reporters.

One of the factions also blocked the main Maniktala road.

A large police contingent first dispersed the crowd and lifted the road blockade.

Local MLA Sadhan Pande MLA said the councillor should be mindful of his words.

“The councillor speaks a lot and attach no importance to it. However, one should keep a track of what is happening. Two people got electrocuted in the area in a short span. That is why people protested. But I don’t support people pelting stones at an elected councillor’s house or take law into their own hands,” said Pande.

