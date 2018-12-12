Kolkata: Woman ‘duped’ of Rs 3 lakh for govt job, one arrested

Bidhannagar police Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly cheating an unemployed woman of Rs 3 lakh by promising her a post in the state health department.

Police sources said the complainant had failed in her previous attempts to get a government job following which the accused, Gobinda Ghosh, took money from her in exchange for a fake appointment letter.

“On December 10, at around 7.05 pm, we received a complaint from Saibal Chakraborty, the Secretary & Controller of Examinations of the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board. The accused was arrested and has been remanded to police custody for seven days,” said Amit Javalgi, DC (headquarters), Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

In his letter, the complainant alleged that the woman, Jhili Nayak, contacted him with an appointment letter, as per which she was to be assigned to a Group D post. It was undersigned by the Directorate of Health and Services (DHS) of West Bengal.

“When they cross checked and verified the appointment letter, they found it to be fake. They were told that the Health Recruitment Board had not issued any such letter,” said a police officer, adding a complaint was filed in Electronic Complex police station the same day.

“Jhilik Nayak in her statement said a person named Gobinda Ghosh took Rs 3 lakh from her in lieu of providing her an appointment letter for the post of Group D staff,” said the officer.

Ghosh has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and fraud), 406 (cheating by personation), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The police said such fake job rackets are growing in number, despite repeated efforts to make people aware that they cannot purchase jobs with money.

“We will continue to alert people against such rackets,” said a senior police officer.